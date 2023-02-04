Sailors from the Australia SailGP Team showed off their championship trophy at Speers Point on Saturday, aiming to inspire youngsters.
Crew members and Olympic silver medalists Jason Waterhouse and Nina Curtis conducted a training session with Speers Point Amateur Sailing Club's youth sailors.
They also hosted a question and answer session for club members.
Curtis and Waterhouse also raced the young sailors on the water, entertaining the crowd.
Jason Waterhouse, the flight controller for the Australia team, said the support received since SailGP launched had been incredible.
The visit came ahead of the upcoming Australia Sail Grand Prix on Sydney Harbour on February 18 and 19.
"Last year's race in Sydney, where we came out on top is one of the greatest memories I have," Waterhouse said.
"It's important for us to repay this support and hopefully showcase the beauty of the competition and inspire the next generation."
Curtis said it was "a great experience meeting the young sailors".
"No doubt some of them will be jostling for our spots in a few years time," she said.
"Clubs like Speers Point are the lifeblood of our sport so it's important that we do what we can to both support them, but also demonstrate how a bit of talent, hard work and belief can lead to incredible experiences as a sailor."
Defending champion Australia, which is top of the leaderboard, will compete against Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States at the Sydney event.
