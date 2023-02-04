Newcastle Herald
Australia SailGP Team showed championship trophy at Speers Point

February 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Sailors from the Australia SailGP Team showed off their championship trophy at Speers Point on Saturday, aiming to inspire youngsters.

