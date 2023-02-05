Newcastle Herald
Editorial February 6 2023: Maitland Jewish cemetery Nazi symbol 'hate crime' is cause for unity, not a divide

By Editorial
February 6 2023 - 8:00am
A file picture of the cemetery in 2012. Picture by Peter Stoop

IT is difficult to imagine a more callous act than desecrating the memory of those who have died. Anyone who has lost a friend or loved one is aware of how the vestiges of their time with us are imbued with extra significance for those of us who strive to preserve their memory in our own hearts and minds, as well as the wider world.

