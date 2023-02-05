UNIVERSITY will be playing for their season this weekend with captain Josh Bennett saying "hopefully we can scrape over the line".
The Sea Dragons require just 16 more runs to secure first-innings points against Hamilton-Wickham at Passmore Oval, but only have three wickets in hand approaching day two of round 11.
Bennett and tailender Daniel Rea are together at the crease after No.8 Vats Gajera was dismissed two balls prior to stumps on Saturday.
University, equal fifth on Newcastle District Cricket Association's ladder but 10 points outside the semi spots, will resume at 7-109 in response to Hamilton-Wickham's 124.
"We haven't been all that good with close games this season, hopefully we can scrape over the line," Bennett said.
"First things first, we need to worry about getting 16 runs, but there could be 10 points on offer as well and we're trying to hunt down City [overall standings]."
Earlier, Bennett (3-23) and Tom O'Neill (5-34) combined for eight wickets. Hamwicks suffered a collapse of 6-20.
"Tom came back on and bowled throughout the whole second session from one end. He was really disciplined," Bennett said.
Also hanging in the balance, Merewether finishing 3-39 in pursuit of Stockton's 157 at Townson Oval. Lions paceman Michael Hogan (5-26) took his second consecutive five-wicket haul while Andrew Nicolai's unbeaten 49 helped rescue the Seagulls' innings from 7-79.
City, Wallsend and Cardiff-Boolaroo all posted decent totals on day one.
Fourth-placed City made 311 courtesy of half-centuries to Alexander Sylow (67), Rory Kalnins (54) and Harrison Allomes (50) while Charlestown's Dan Bailey (6-100) toiled away at No.1 Sportsground. The Magpies are 1-7 in reply.
Competition-leaders Wallsend welcomed back Daniel McGovern, scoring 105 of his side's 258. Belmont ended up 2-16 at Cahill Oval.
CBs, following on from three straight wins, reached 237 with hosts Waratah-Mayfield now 0-6.
Second-ranked Wests dominated Toronto at Harker Oval, needing a further 71 runs with nine wickets in hand. Rosellas spinners James King (3-13) and Aaron Bills (2-18) claimed five wickets between them as the visitors were dismissed for 156. Wests are 1-86.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
