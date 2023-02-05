Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Scone trainer Cameron Crockett earns praise from James McDonald after Super Extreme win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Crockett

Premier jockey James McDonald had high praise for Scone trainer Cameron Crockett after taking Super Extreme to victory in the Highway Handicap as part of a dominant day at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.