Scone trainer Cameron Crockett earns praise from James McDonald after Super Extreme win

Premier jockey James McDonald had high praise for Scone trainer Cameron Crockett after taking Super Extreme to victory in the Highway Handicap as part of a dominant day at Randwick.
McDonald rode four winners on the 10-race program, including black-type features with Aft Cabin (Eskimo Prince Stakes) and Madeira Sunrise (Lonhro Plate) for trainers James Cummings and Michael Freedman respectively.
In between those wins, McDonald gave Super Extreme a peach of a ride in the 1200m class 3 Highway Handicap. Racing near the rear of the field with cover from a start in gate nine, Super Extreme was gradually taken to the outside from the turn in search of clear running.
The $6 chance had an uninterrupted run and sprinted quickly inside the final 200m to hit the front 50m out and win by three-quarters of a length from Jan Bowen-trained Running Bear.
It continued an impressive preparation from Super Extreme, which won then was runner-up in 1400m Highway Handicaps at Randwick in December.
While McDonald's ride gained high praise, the jockey was quick to deflect the accolades to Crockett.
"He's a good trainer, Cameron," McDonald told Sky Racing.
"I tell you what, he always gives you a bit of confidence. He always has his horses in tip-top order and they are always presented like they've got a really good chance.
"It's a pleasure to ride for him. He keeps it uncomplicated and he's got a nice Highway horse on his hands, and it keeps winning. He's a really good, bread-and-butter kind of horse."
McDonald also rode Dr Evil to victory for trainer John Steinmetz in the Midway Handicap on the day.
Another Scone trainer, Lyle Chandler, was in the winners' circle at Randwick.
Banju, odds-on favourite in the 1600m handicap, made it three Saturday city wins in a row, thanks to a patient ride from Reece Jones.
Expected to lead from gate one, Banju was beaten for speed early and Jones instead took up a rails sit behind frontrunner Love Tap.
The pair battled it out from the top of the straight before Banju took the lead at the 100m mark and held out fast-finishing No Compromise by three-quarters of a length. Love Tap was a close third.
The victory took Banju past $437,000 in earnings and again helped lift the profile of South African Chandler, who has grown his emerging stable over the past year after a tough start going out on his own at Scone.
"That's great, three in a row and 10 out of 10 for Reece there," Chandler said.
"He was cool and calm and he just executed beautifully.
"It's not often I've got an odds-on favourite but all credit goes to Reece. I think he just executed really well and just thanks very much to the staff back home. They do everything right and the horses just back up time and time again.
"We're picking up some nice horses and we're just trying to let them learn their craft around the country and hopefully in time they'll be good enough to come to town."
Jones, who rode Banju in the first win of his hat-trick, was relieved to get the job done.
"I actually had me down as leader as well but things had to go to plan B pretty quick," he said.
"He didn't have the speed to muster the lead like he did last time when I won on him but he did really good. He relaxed nicely in behind and it was there for me when I needed him."
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons was another winner, lifting Munitions to a tight victory over McDonald-ridden Sacrimony in the last for trainer Richard Litt.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
