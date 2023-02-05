THE Hurricanes remain winless after a combined 10 games against metropolitan clubs to open this year's national league.
Men's and women's squads from the Hunter went down to Sydney University in the state capital on Sunday after experiencing the same result in Saturday's double header with Drummoyne at Lambton Pool.
The Hurricanes also suffered a clean sweep last round, losing to Balmain, Cronulla and Wests on consecutive days.
Hunter men's coach Dan Marsden, however, hasn't given up on making the mid-season cut with road trips to Perth (UWA, Fremantle) and South Australia (Queensland, Adelaide-Hobart, Victoria) during February.
"If we win our next five we give ourselves a shot at the top six. We're still holing on," Marsden told the Newcastle Herald.
The Hurricanes men were thrashed 26-7 by Sydney Uni at Peter Montgomery Pool.
"We just attacked in the second half, trying to make opportunities and score goals. But if we didn't score they just swam down the other end and scored. Hopefully it helps with our attack next game," he said.
Mitch Marsden and Jake Robinson each netted hat-tricks in Saturday's 19-7 defeat to Drummoyne at home.
In the women's competition, Hunter's Amali Jarrett scored a collective three goals over the weekend, including both in Sunday's 20-2 loss to Sydney Uni. Spanish star Anni Espar Llaquet racked up an individual tally of eight for the Lions.
Hurricanes veteran Julia Barton bagged four in Saturday's 16-7 result against visitors Drummoyne.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
