Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Chun Wah Wong: Central Coast pharmacist deregistered for taking returned drugs

By Margaret Scheikowski
Updated February 5 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pharmacist was seen rummaging through a "RUM bin" meant to safely dispose of unwanted medicines. (MEDIANET IMAGES PHOTO)

A pharmacist who rummaged through the bin used to return unwanted medicines has been deregistered after taking away 11 prescription capsules.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.