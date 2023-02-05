Premier Dominic Perrottet has promised to give households a one-off $250 payment to help meet rising power bills if the Coalition is re-elected on March 25.
Mr Perrottet announced on Sunday that a re-elected Liberal and Nationals government would spend up to $500 million on the program.
Households would access the $250 credit after comparing their energy bill with other providers' deals on a Service NSW comparison tool.
The move appears designed to try to ward off Labor attacks over the cost of living during the campaign.
All 3 million NSW households would be eligible, including those already receiving rebates. The Coalition estimates two thirds of households would take up the scheme, based on a similar program in Victoria.
The program would operate from July 1 to December 31. Anyone who switches providers before July would be able to access the $250 credit by comparing bills again after that date.
The NSW Office of Energy and Climate Change estimates the average annual energy bill will be $1884 in 2022-23.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
