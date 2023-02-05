POLICE will conduct a critical incident investigation after a woman fell from a balcony in the early hours of Sunday.
Investigators were called to Shortland Esplanade about 6.20am after reports of a woman on a balcony.
Police said officers from Newcastle City Police District attended, trying to talk to the 45-year-old before she fell.
"The woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition," NSW Police said.
An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the woman suffered suspected injuries to her back, legs and pelvis.
She received treatment from a specialist medical team before she was driven to the John Hunter Hospital.
"A crime scene was established with a critical incident team from Lake Macquarie Police District investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."
The critical incident investigation will be subject to an independent review.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
