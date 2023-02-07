Newcastle Herald
Back and forth on the story of Little Richard throwing his diamond rings into Newcastle harbour from ferry

By Roland Bannister
February 7 2023 - 12:00pm
It is said that Little Richard, pictured here in 2002, threw his rings into Newcastle Harbour in the 1950s. Picture: Shutterstock

Adz Carter (Make some noise on rock history, Letters 2/2) is confident that Rick Pointon (City should make a big deal of link to legend, Letters 27/1) has perhaps captured the 'definitive version' of the much-discussed story of Little Richard's visit to Newcastle in 1957. Ross Kerridge (Let's twist tale into a drawcard, Letters 4/2) is similarly pleased.

