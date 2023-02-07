Adz Carter (Make some noise on rock history, Letters 2/2) is confident that Rick Pointon (City should make a big deal of link to legend, Letters 27/1) has perhaps captured the 'definitive version' of the much-discussed story of Little Richard's visit to Newcastle in 1957. Ross Kerridge (Let's twist tale into a drawcard, Letters 4/2) is similarly pleased.
I believe that Rick's contribution to the discussion is valuable, but let's not yet declare it definitive. Ricks' story and mine agree that Little Richard did throw his rings into Newcastle harbour from the vehicular ferry and that he did so when provoked by a band member to confirm the sincerity of his intention to give up his outrageous (Richard's own self descriptor) life to devote himself to the service of God.
We agree too that Richard's withdrawal from the music scene to enter the church did change the course of rock and roll history. And to rock music in Australia.
We agree that this is a great Newcastle story and one that we ought to celebrate. Rick tells the story in his Hey Rock 'N' Roll, a wonderful book about the popular music scene in Australia and his role in it. The five letters from Johnny O'Keefe to Rick Pointon reproduced in his book are a valuable contribution to our history. Gionni DiGravio and I document our research - bones and all - on our Hunter Living Histories website. I'm flattered that Rick cites my Little Richard research.
But one of J O'K's letters disrupts my version of the story.
O'Keefe - in 1978 - recalls the ring throwing incident and says that it happened as he and his Dee Jays, Little Richard, Eddie Cochran, Alis Leslie, and Gene Vincent and the Blue Caps 'were heading to perform at the Newcastle Stadium' on the ferry from Stockton across to Newcastle.
So, Rick's story - derived from Johnny O'Keefe's letter - places the episode as happening enroute to the concert, but other accounts say that the incident occurred on the way north to the airport on the day after the concert.
Charles White in his 1984 authorised biography quotes Little Richard himself:
"The very next day we were leaving Sydney [sic] on the ferry, and I had told the fellers in the band that I was quitting. Clifford didn't believe me. So I said, 'Would you believe it if I throw this ring in the water?' Clifford tried to grab it and nearly fell into the water behind the boat".
Bobby Cochran, nephew of Eddie Cochran writes in 2003:
"The next day, as the musicians were in the bus departing on the vehicle-carrying ferry to the next city, Richard made his decision known. No one believed him. To prove his conviction, he tore off his sparkling diamond jewellery and threw it into the river behind the boat".
The story morphed.
John Laws - already well known as an entertainer at the time - says on several occasions that the event happened on the day after the concert as he and the musicians were on their way to play at a charity performance at what was called - in those days - the Stockton Mental Hospital.
Following Little Richard's death in 2020 Laws said: "I was with him on the ferry as we were going across to Stockton ... Johnny O'Keefe and I and LR and a bunch of others. We were going to perform for the residents ... Johnny O'Keefe and I performed there".
John Swan, in a letter to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 writes:
"My father was a witness as he was taking Little Richard to Williamtown Airport and the event occurred on the Stockton vehicular ferry".
I doubt that we'll ever have conclusive proof of every detail of our story. But the north-bound story - despite J'OK's recollection - has credibility. I believe that the troupe was en route to their charter plane at Newcastle airport - via the Stockton charity show - to join their flight to Brisbane for their evening performance.
In the end, whether the event happened on the forward journey or on the return journey is not all that important. But if we want to own the story for Newcastle we might as well tell it as accurately as we can, so that the Little Richard in Newcastle rumour mill will grind to a halt.
Little Richard didn't help with his reference to Sydney Harbour. And so, the story morphed.
The rings, some said, were chucked off the Harbour Bridge. As Rick says, the Harbour Bridge was sexier than the Hunter.
But I believe that the main reason that overseas news outlets located the ring throwing in Sydney stems from a press communique from Little Richard's people - probably his promoter, the indefatigable Lee Gordon - that mentioned the Hunter River.
As the communique was sent from Sydney, OS news people said it happened on the "Hunter River, near Sydney".
For example, the readers in Binghampton, New York, learnt of the event in their local paper, which referred to "Sydney's Hunter River".
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.