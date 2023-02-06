"I negotiate information security clauses in our contracts and they can be quite technical, like penetration testing [to check for gaps in a cyber security framework] and certification and I work with our cyber security team on that, but as a lawyer you know all the theory but actually being able to see how penetration testing works or how cyber security can be breached and protected, I think seeing that in practice, as opposed to drafting an agreement that says what people are meant to do, it's totally different."