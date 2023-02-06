Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Dan Collins driven for next national ironman series after bittersweet finish

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Collins, left, digs deep during Sunday's final round at Kurrawa. Picture Nutri-Grain Ironman Series

A relieved Dan Collins is focused on coming back fitter, faster and stronger for next summer's national ironman series after surviving a late challenge for his top 10 spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.