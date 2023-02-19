Children meandering through a strawberry patch, their parents picking salad leaves for dinner while others tend to the compost nearby are common sites at Warners Bay Community Garden.
Secretary Adrian Eisler said he's seen an increase in people picking produce after fruit and vegetable prices rose 11.32% from October 2021-22 (Frugl Grocery Price Index).
"We notice how produce gets taken. That's part of the intention," Mr Eisler said. "We encourage people to come and help themselves when they need it, but [not to] harvest the whole cart.
"The community has responded to the cost of living crisis by reaching out ... [the garden] has always been designed as a community resource," Mr Eisler said. "There are no fences. It's a completely open part of [Bunya] Park."
Scott McGrevy of Belmont gardens at Harrison Street Community Garden and in his own yard at least 10 hours a week. He said it makes sense to him to work slightly less and garden more.
"It very much feels like the best place to put our money," he said, estimating that about 20 percent of the food he and his wife eat comes from their land. Once or twice a week, his household gathers for a meal cooked entirely from their garden. They source other food from Harrison Street and buy a weekly organic produce box.
Matt Rizzoli manages Feedback Farms, which grows enough vegetables for 10-15 produce boxes each week on rented land in Kurri Kurri. He said increased grocery store prices have prompted people to take up gardening and try organic food.
"I've seen a lot less friction in sales because traditionally local, fresh, organic is more expensive, but seasonal affects and supply chain issues [has made] the local stuff ... for some crops quite competitive," he said.
When Mr McGrevy began gardening seriously four years ago, he didn't just find new food sources - he found new community. Since then, he's met "easily 50" people through his hobby, including friends who have hosted him while cycling through the Hunter Valley.
"It's been such a positive thing in my life," Mr McGrevy said.
Don Sawyer, a registered nurse, moved opposite Merewether Community Garden last year and has visited most days since. He's welcomed the chance to garden again after moving into a townhouse from a large block.
"I'm getting to know a lot of the community," Mr Sawyer said. "It's a real gathering place.
"If I was there for the whole day, I'd see 20 or so people come on by."
Judy Jones has been part of Merewether Community Garden, one of at least seven in the Newcastle LGA, since it began around nine years ago. She's seen it evolve from a small group who fundraised for supplies amongst friends, to a thriving ecosystem with at least 15 regular volunteers.
"We're across the road from Lingard [Private Hospital]. The staff are using it for lunch and time out," Ms Jones said. "People come down at night time and have a picnic.
"Having a table and chairs has been a real game changer," Ms Jones said.
"There was a table and chair set [across the park]. It wasn't bolted down to a concrete slab. One day, we just carried it from one side of the grounds to the other. We went straight into Bunnings, bought some timber edge and we happened to have some mulch on site," Ms Jones said. "It looks like it's always been there."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
