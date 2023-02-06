Apprentice Camille Houlgatte lands bold double at Muswellbrook

Newcastle apprentice Camille Houlgatte pulled off a stunning breakaway victory on a $133.50 shot as part of a winning double at Muswellbrook on Monday.
The Frenchwoman, who is apprenticed to Newcastle trainer Paul Perry, won on Enthralled for Muswellbrook-based Natasha Hall-Antonio before claiming victory with a pick-up ride on Zouologist for Tara and Philippe Vigouroux.
Enthralled's effort was the highlight of the meeting. The four-year-old mare, which was as much as $151 in Fixed Odds markets, went to the lead in the benchmark 66 handicap over 1750m and quickly built a 10-length advantage. She held that margin until the home turn then battled on bravely to hold off Sapphires Son by a head.
Houlgatte, who won on Enthralled as part of a Boxing Day double at Quirindi, was instructed to let the mare roll along in front.
"She's a very tough mare, so I left her alone as much as I could and when I asked her to run, she just never let down," Houlgatte told Sky Racing.
"She was being a bit naughty today and I did not have much control of her ... but I could still feel that she was comfortable so I was, OK, I can't hear any other horses but I can make sure she was comfortable and travelling, and she was. We danced around the corner and off we went."
Houlgatte got the ride on Zouologist in the 1280m benchmark 66 after Chelsea Hillier suffered a concussion at morning trackwork.
The seven-year-old gelding, a $7.20 chance, led then kicked late to hold off Extra Flash by a head.
Reece Jones also rode a double on the day, aboard Senshi (Perry) and Mangoola (Rod Northam).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
