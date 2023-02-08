A new food, drink, arts and entertainment festival is coming to Lake Macquarie.
It's called Sip and Savour and it's being held at Speers Point over three days (March 31 to April 2).
The inaugural Sip and Savour took place at Albury last weekend and featured performances from Kate Miller-Heidke, Lisa Mitchell, Josh Pyke and Telenova.
Pierce Brothers, Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon) and Birds of Tokyo will headline the Lake Macquarie event.
Celebrity chef and healthy living advocate Geoff Jansz will feature on the Culinary Stage alongside chefs and restaurateurs from across the region while the Masterclass Stage will host a series of forums and workshops.
Sip and Savour Lake Macquarie is supported by the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund (REAF). Tickets are on sale now at sipandsavour.com.au. Shuttle buses will run between Newcastle and Speers Point Park.
Nelson Bay's Two Bobs Bakery is opening a shopfront at the 277 Hunter Street building in Newcastle. Great news for sourdough lovers.
The new and improved Maryland Tavern holds its official launch party tonight from 7pm. All are welcome to check out the new kitchen with its wood-fired pizza oven, the Kids Zone, the sports area and bar, the two beer gardens and the 32 draught taps with 20 different beers.
The countdown has begun to Pink Salt, the signature culinary experience of Sydney WorldPride 2023 and featuring the talents of Newcastle's own Reece Hignell.
He will be cooking up a storm at The Station in Newcastle next Saturday, February 18, alongside chefs Christine Manfield and Nornie Bero, while guests enjoy a diverse entertainment line-up curated by First Nations drag artist Timberlina and emceed by Curious Legends. Tickets are $165 and on sale now through Ticketmaster.
"We can't give away the full menu as it's a surprise but it has an Indigenous theme. Nornie Bero is well known for cooking in this field so Christine and myself wanted to play to Nornie's strengths," Hignell said.
"I feel privileged to be able to work in this event. WorldPride is basically a mix between Eurovision and the Olympics for the LGBTQIA+ community. Obviously as a person in this community it means a lot to me, personally, to have such strong representation in our own backyard.
"A special mention to the queen of all queens Timberlina who has organised this event from the ground up. Without her constant drive to better herself and the queer community in Newcastle, we wouldn't have this event."
Hignell is also excited about his Hamilton bakery, Cakeboi's, second birthday on Saturday. All are invited to celebrate the occasion at 48 Lindsay Street from 8am to 2pm. There will be an hour of free Oatly coffees from 9am to 10am, a new signature birthday blend from Floozy Coffee, and a cabinet full of birthday cakes.
Valentine's Day is next Tuesday. Here is my third (and final) instalment of dining ideas. Bookings are essential.
The Grateful Thai, Charlestown Lunch or dinner on Tuesday is a five-course set menu ($60 per person) which includes a glass of sparkling on arrival. Think cauliflower croquettes, spicy salmon salad, massaman lamb shank, kana moo krab (stir-fried Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly), and mango aloha for dessert.
Oh My Papa, Newcastle East The restaurant will be open on Tuesday night with a choice of two banquets: Be My Love Valentine's Banquet ($79) or the Love Actually Valentine's Banquet ($65).
Goldfish Bar & Restaurant, Pokolbin Enjoy a set two ($75) or three ($90) course lunch or dinner on February 14 with a cocktail on arrival.
Bar Romeo, Cooks Hill Book a table on Saturday, February 11, between 5pm and 8pm and receive a cheese board for two, four cocktails of your choice, strawberries and chocolate for $90.
The Mill Restaurant, Pokolbin A four-course set dinner menu on February 14 plus a pre-dinner glass of sparkling wine and a red rose to take home ($139 per person).
Blaxland Inn, Pokolbin A choice of a two ($85) or three ($99) course dinner on Tuesday, which includes a glass of bubbles or schooner of tap beer to start, and a petit four to finish.
Meantime on Beaumont, Hamilton A five-course, wine-paired dinner at 6pm on Tuesday ($100) which includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot with appetisers on arrival, coffee and petit fours, and live music.
The Hunter Valley has been ranked 27th of the 100 most-loved destinations in the world by the Tourism Sentiment Index, which measures online content and conversations about thousands of global destinations. That's 13 places higher than last year.
Jennie Curran, CEO of Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association, said: "It can be difficult to analyse visitor sentiment, so to receive this acknowledgement that visitors are speaking so positively about their experience affirms the quality of what we offer. The Christmas and New Year period has seen solid visitor numbers, and we are seeing more international visitors again, particularly from the US, Europe and Singapore."
