City keen to maintain momentum in T20 Summer Bash as they face Charlestown for second time within a week

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 6 2023 - 8:00pm
CITY captain Ben Patterson hopes to maintain momentum when the Sabres host Charlestown at No.1 Sportsground for the second time inside a week, bolstered by T20 Summer Bash champion James Widerstrom.

