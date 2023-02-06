Hunter Sports High a designated 'Olympic pathway'

Hunter Sports High is one of seven schools across NSW to become a designated "Australian Olympic Pathway School", in the hope the initiative will attract and inspire the next generation of Olympians and Paralympians.
Under the new partnership with the Australian Olympic Committee, the seven public sports schools in the state will be able to use the Olympic rings and other official branding in their promotional material.
Sport Minister Alister Henskens announced the deal, saying today's sports high school students would be representing Australia at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
"The first-of-its-kind in Australia, this initiative will encourage even more high school students to reach for the stars, as well as provide programs to help young people stay focused and motivated while they're studying and trying to forge a pathway in their respective sports," he said.
Along with Hunter Sports High, the schools to receive the label are: Endeavour Sports High, The Hills Sports High, Illawarra Sports High, Matraville Sports High, Narrabeen Sports High and Westfields Sports High.
Throughout their history the schools have produced 32 Olympic-level athletes, including Tottenham striker, Kyah Simon, high-jumper Brandon Starc and and champion cyclist Kaarle McCulloch.
Hockeyroo Mariah Williams and Paralympian Erin Cleaver are among Hunter Sports High's alumni to have featured at Olympic level.
A $1.5 million boost to the "Olympics Unleashed" program would bring more athletes to visit schools across the state to help inspire students.
The funds will be rolled out over the next three years with the aim of offering a further 1800 schools inspiring talks by Olympians.
IN THE NEWS:
