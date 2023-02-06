Newcastle Herald
Hunter Sports High a designated 'Olympic pathway'

By Duncan Murray
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
Hunter Sports High is one of seven schools across NSW to become a designated "Australian Olympic Pathway School", in the hope the initiative will attract and inspire the next generation of Olympians and Paralympians.

