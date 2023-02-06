The Baby Animals headed bush for The Gum Ball

SEMINAL '90s rock band The Baby Animals will make their Dashville debut at The Gum Ball music festival in April.
The One Word and Early Warning hit-makers - led by charismatic frontwoman Suzi Demarchi - were added to the Gum Ball line-up on Monday, alongside Bob 'Bongo' Starkie and his Skyhooks Show, Indigenous 12-piece Gambirra Mob, Sydney indie-pop newcomers Dande and The Lion, children's rock band Bunny Racket, festival favourites the Dashville Progress Society and the ethereal Coda Chroma.
Local acts Johnston City, Burger Joint, Les Poétes Pop and The Appointments have also joined the stacked festival, which runs from April 21 to 23.
The new additions join Seattle grunge luminaries Mudhoney, Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey, Canadian southern-rockers The Sheepdogs, Ainslie Wills, Darren Hanlon and Party Dozen and many more for arguably the strongest line-up in the festival's 18-year history.
In a further boost for the Lower Belford festival's longevity, Dashville has received a grant from the NSW Government's Regional Events Accelerator Fund to assist in increasing inclusivity and accessibility for patrons at the event.
The funding will be spent on providing free accessible public transport options, as well as a wheelchair viewing podium, handrails and access ramps and a dedicated arterial pathway throughout the venue connecting facilities and service areas.
"We started this festival because we wanted more live music in our community, it was a real fight back then and to see where it's come to is a bit surreal," Dashville director Matt Johnston said.
"To achieve this support at such a pivotal time post-COVID, it really means a lot.
"Having the ability to fund improvements in accessibility at the venue is a major boost for our long-term mission.
"The Gum Ball has always been about inclusiveness, so we're stoked to be able to continue moving in the right direction, providing a more approachable outdoor space for all music lovers."
