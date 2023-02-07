Cassidy Davis is confident the Newcastle Jets will take more wins before the season is out, it is just a matter of time.
Time to adapt to changes new coach Gary van Egmond wants to implement and how he wants them to play.
Van Egmond, who led the Jets to the 2007-08 A-League championship, replaced Ash Wilson last Wednesday as the club looked to turn around their A-League Women's campaign.
Newcastle, who are second-last on just seven points after 11 games, produced a strong first-half performance in van Egmond's first game in charge on Sunday before succumbing 3-0 to Canberra at No.2 Sportsground.
The Jets won the ball desperately and defended with grit and steely urgency for the most part.
But they sustained a goal on the counter-attack midway through the second half then conceded from a defensive error and a penalty for a scoreline that flattered the visitors.
It was the first of three games in the space of a week for Newcastle, who play league leaders Western United in Ballarat on Wednesday before flying to Perth to take on sixth-placed Glory on Sunday night.
"Ash has been around for a long time so it's always sad to lose someone that's been a big part of your footballing career," Davis said.
"We'll miss her. She had a great contribution to the club and to us, to the [Jets] academy and all of the girls that she has developed, so we appreciate what she's done. But selfishly we have to move on.
"That's football and we needed to do the job [against Canberra], which we didn't do, but we have to just pick up and move on now and focus on the job ahead."
The Jets have won only twice this campaign, the last on New Year's Eve against Adelaide.
The losses, some by blow-out scorelines, have been hard to take but Davis expected five days on the road to prove beneficial.
"With the short week from when [Gary] came in, it was trying to get everything to us in a short time, so a lot of information," Davis said.
"But we've just got to take little bits at a time, and we're going away for a week so it may be good timing to have a bit of time together, although we've got two games.
"He's got to work out all of us girls and we've got to work out how he works, so it's positive and we'll just keep working at it.
"But it will come. We'll definitely get more wins this season, very confident about that."
Van Egmond has said there are no quick fixes but was also looking forward to the extended road trip.
"There's things that we can start to work on but the more important part is for the girls to be positive," van Egmond said.
"We're going to be together for a long time [this week], which is a good thing to build on what we've done [against Canberra] and then see how we can bring a few extra things to the United and Perth game.
"Then we get a break of two weeks between games and that will also be good because of how much time we have to be able to work on things."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
