Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Time will tell as Newcastle Jets eye extended road trip under new coach Gary van Egmond in A-League Women

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassidy Davis expected five days away together under new coach Gary van Egmond to prove beneficial. Picture Getty Images

Cassidy Davis is confident the Newcastle Jets will take more wins before the season is out, it is just a matter of time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.