Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle and Maitland dance students will perform at Sydney's Seymour Centre this week after state-wide selection

Helen Gregory
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Helen Gregory, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
February 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left to right: Claudia Twarkowski Vales, Emily Jones, Ally Roberts and Abbey Fotheringham, who will perform in Sydney on Thursday and Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ALLY Roberts' channelling her grief into dance has received statewide recognition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.