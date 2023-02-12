Since COVID-19, we have seen an increased number of Sydneysiders making the big move from the city to regional areas such as Newcastle.
As a result, Newcastle has become the second most popular regional city that people are flocking to, and with this increase in population, also comes greater volumes of children in foster care.
There are almost 46,000 children in NSW living in out-of-home foster care, with 67 per cent likely to be there for more than two years. Sadly, once they leave the foster care system, there is little government support to help them or provide them with the essential services they need to thrive into adulthood.
Considering that regional areas have even fewer resources available than metropolitan areas, I knew that now was the time to expand the Warrior Woman Foundation into Newcastle.
The Warrior Woman Foundation helps provide young and vulnerable women from low socio-economic areas who are about to exit the foster care system, with the financial literacy and life skills to support them into adulthood - many of whom are young mothers, jobless and without any social support.
Those most at risk of serious complications in out-of-home care are vulnerable women aged 18 to 30.
We know that in regional NSW areas such as Newcastle, the number of teen pregnancies is not declining, in fact, the number has tripled in comparison to women of the same age in metropolitan cities.
As the population continues to grow in these regional towns, there is a concern these mothers will face more difficulties and disadvantages, such as reduced employment opportunities, lack of economic security and without the independence and confidence they need to thrive in their adult lives.
Those most at risk of serious complications in out-of-home care are vulnerable women aged 18 to 30.
There is a significant problem, particularly for young women in Newcastle, to either fall pregnant, or become a victim of financial abuse/ exploitation after they leave the foster care system.
To mitigate this, we have created a place for these women to educate themselves and be mentored through these life challenges and changes.
In 2020, when I founded the Warrior Woman Foundation, I saw many young girls entering the program lacking the education to survive in the 'adult' world, particularly when it came to their social and financial skills. But over time, and through our training programs, these girls were able to learn the life skills that would help set them up for success in the long term.
So, when we saw a significant amount of interest from other support services based in Newcastle, including a Women's Centre, to collaborate to provide broader services to women based in Newcastle, we knew it was time to start moving our program into the area.
Our plans to expand further up the NSW coast over the next year, were affirmed by having a few mentors from the first program travel from Newcastle to Sydney for work.
A couple of our staff members are well connected with women's community organisations, which we hope will provide a strong network for the foundation.
Since the launch in Sydney, we saw incredible results from the girls who entered the program, and we expect the participation to triple by the end of 2023.
The girls who graduated from our first program reported that they felt safer and had an increased ability to trust. They also felt worthy of love and respect.
These results alone give us confidence that there is a need for the Warrior Woman Foundation in regional parts of Australia, in particular Newcastle.
Currently 75 per cent of the Young Warrior Woman Program is online, we will be combining the online Sydney sessions with Newcastle until we open a physical location in Newcastle in time for 2024.
As we look to launch the program into Newcastle in 2024, we encourage the community to get involved this year.
In addition to donations, we're on the lookout for a handful of "Wise and Kindred Warriors" who can act as positive female role models.
They will also act as mentors.
Visit warriorwoman.org.au to find out more.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.