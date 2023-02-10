4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
A statement in contemporary style, this home is a brilliant example of what high-impact living can achieve.
Custom designed and flaunting a breathtaking split-level layout, it packs an impressive number of features into its 684sqm footprint.
As dreamy as its bushland outlook, the elegant internal floorplan has it all - open plan living, a gourmet kitchen, two additional living zones, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study. There's room for everyone to stretch out here.
A top-level balcony overlooks lush bushland, transporting you to a leafy wonderland when you need to relax, while to the rear a sheltered alfresco area, firepit and eight-person jet-spa will be the centrepiece when entertaining.
Located in Teralba, Billy's Lookout is quickly cementing itself as a premium lifestyle address. Jump on your bike and explore the scenic cycling track that loops Lake Macquarie, visit one of many lakeside hamlets and find a private cove to swim, or head to Warners Bay for dinner or brunch at one of the many waterfront eateries.
The address puts it all at your fingertips.
