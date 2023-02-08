The way we staff NSW hospitals must change

Every three months, the NSW Bureau of Health Information releases statistics about how the state's health system is going. Over the past few quarters the statistics have made it clear that our health and hospital systems are under unprecedented pressure. The figures show that the problem is only getting worse.
In the June to September quarter of 2022, people across Newcastle were waiting longer for ambulances in every category.
During that quarter, only 60.8 per cent of presentations to the emergency department at John Hunter Hospital were seen on time, down 7.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2021.
The percentage of elective surgeries being performed on time at the John Hunter fell by 11.6 per cent during the same period, and the non-urgent wait period ballooned from 175 days to 311 days. That's a whopping increase of 136 days.
These figures point to a badly understaffed health system, which is putting patients and staff in danger.
This crisis pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to under-staffing and under-resourcing across the health system, the strain has been evident for a long time. Because of a lack of action by the NSW State Government over the past 12 years, staff and patients have reached breaking point.
It's created a chaotic mixture of bed block, overwork, long hours, high rates of overtime, ambulance ramping, staff shortages, crazy rostering and low morale.
The way we staff our hospitals must change.
Labor has adopted a safe staffing policy for hospitals. Under this policy, minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels will be implemented in public hospitals, starting with emergency departments. It will ensure that patients get the care they need, and that nurses and frontline workers get the support they deserve.
The policy will lead to an additional 1200 nurses and midwives recruited into the system over four years, on top of the additional recruits outlined in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
This policy aims to ensure local hospitals have safe staffing levels, which will enhance patient care and will help reduce the number of nurses and midwives leaving the system. Labor will also lift the unfair public sector wages cap so that nurses can bargain for the pay rises they deserve.
Properly staffing NSW's hospitals is important to all of us, and I thank the many residents who have raised these issues with me. I will continue to advocate to ensure our community gets access to better health care.
