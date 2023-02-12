As we as smart as we think we are...

Most people are familiar with George Orwell's Animal Farm, a cautionary tale of how power corrupts, and an allegory to the Russian Revolution and then Soviet Union. On a farm in England, the animals overthrow the farmer to make their own utopia, free from the evil two-legged humans. The satirical novella warns of temptations that come with authority, even for the most righteous of creatures. There's another moral too: the smartest animals on the farm always manage to get what they want.
Animal Farm reminds us that intelligence is no indicator of goodness, but statistics tell us that people with high IQs are more likely to have career success, among other benefits. Bill Clinton, Adolph Hitler, Madonna, Mahatma Gandhi, Marie Curie and of course Albert Einstein were all thought to have exceptionally high IQs.
I've always fretted over my own intelligence. I can improve my vocabulary, read voraciously and work hard, but my intellectual capacity has limits. Fortunately, I've read that self-doubt can be a good sign when it comes to assessing your own intelligence, kind of the opposite of the Dunning Kruger effect. "The best lack all conviction," according to Yeats.
Recently I made the mistake of taking an IQ Test. It was a random internet quiz, but after my average results came in, dark thoughts entered my mushy brain. (I'd like to take it again and try a different strategy.) The bleeding-heart lefty in me screams "don't believe the results of some archaic, and probably-not-real-test you found on the internet! You can't be summed up on a simple scale. Intelligence can be spacial, musical, linguistic or emotional!"
I think of the cartoon which shows many animals including a bird, a fish, a monkey, an elephant and a walrus line up for an exam where the participants are instructed to climb a tree. It takes all kinds to keep the jungle thriving, right? But also unquestionable benefits come with "mainstream" intelligence. Many unfair factors hold back different people in society, but if you're traditionally smart, it helps. And Animal Farm reminds us, no matter how hard you try to start society from scratch, human nature is predictably piggish. Life isn't fair and simple, kind beings often get taken advantage of, no matter how many clever rulers bang on about equality.
If being born smart is just dumb luck, dwelling on it is not going to make me any brighter. I try to remember that enlightened leaders like Jesus, Buddha and Muhammad didn't think too much about thinking. Plus, many smart folks aspire to rule the roost, but do they also want the responsibility and corruptive power that can come with such privileges? I imagine what it's like to be brilliant, sure, but sometimes I wonder what it's like to be an eagle, a starfish or an ant. The less intelligent animals in Animal Farm ended up worse off, but none of them even realised it.
Being smart has benefits, but ignorance is bliss, too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.