As we as smart as we think we are...

If being born smart is just dumb luck, dwelling on it is not going to make me any brighter. I try to remember that enlightened leaders like Jesus, Buddha and Muhammad didn't think too much about thinking. Plus, many smart folks aspire to rule the roost, but do they also want the responsibility and corruptive power that can come with such privileges? I imagine what it's like to be brilliant, sure, but sometimes I wonder what it's like to be an eagle, a starfish or an ant. The less intelligent animals in Animal Farm ended up worse off, but none of them even realised it.