Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney chasing Gardens double

Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney is looking to Are Eight and Blazing Kohana to help fill the void left by Jabeni and Bang Bang Bye at The Gardens on Wednesday.
Moroney, who lost Jabeni (back) and Bang Bang Bye (hock) to injury-enforced retirement late last year, has recent addition Are Eight in the ninth and Blazing Kohana in the 10th, both over 272m. Are Eight was second on debut for his kennel last Friday at the track and distance and has box three.
"He just bungled the start a bit but it was a good run," Moroney said. "If he can nail the start, he should be very hard to beat."
Blazing Kohana was last when over 400m at the track last Thursday but won the start previous over 272m. She has box seven.
"She's normally a reliable beginner but last start she missed it by four lengths. She can get a bit fired up but I expect a bold showing. I'd be happy with a placing."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.