Kris Lees looks for pair to bounce back midweek

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees expects Zanzibah Gem to relish a likely return to a firmer track, and Handsome a drop in grade, at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Lees has two runners on the midweek city program and Handsome looms as his best hope. On the comeback from a tendon injury, the import was second first-up at Wyong, then a dominant winner at Taree.
Lees stepped Handsome up to Saturday grade last start and he worked home well from last to finish fifth over 2000m at Rosehill on January 28.
Back from benchmark 78 level to 72 on Wednesday over 2200m, Handsome was an early favourite.
"It was a good run, just the alley was against us," Lees said of Handsome's latest start.
"But he's a nice horse, and a soft gate [in four] tomorrow, he should run well."
Zanzibah Gem was each-way odds in the 1100m benchmark 72 mares race. She rattled home to grab second at Warwick Farm on January 4 over 1000m but was then fifth last start on a heavy 8 at Wyong (1100m).
"It just didn't handle the really sticky track at Wyong, but she could easily bounce back there," Lees said. "We'll just ride her off the speed and it's a straight run there, so the gate [eight] is not too big an impost."
On Saturday, Lees has Wolverine and Razeta nominated for the group 2 Light Fingers Stakes (1200m) at Randwick. Wolverine is also in entries for the listed Kevin Hayes Stakes (1100m) at Sandown. Lees said he would accept for both events with Wolverine and Razeta would resume in the Light Fingers.
"They are both coming up well but it's a really strong race, we're under no illusions there," he said of the Light Fingers.
"We'll accept with Razeta because we need to kick off her prep, but it's a hot race."
Kiwi group 3 winner Bellatrix Black will debut for Lees at Randwick. She was in nominations for the group 3 Triscay Stakes (1200m) and a 1300m benchmark 88.
"We haven't decided yet but she's a nice filly nonetheless," Lees said of her target.
"She seems to be coming up nice but we'll know more after we put her under race pressure, but she's trialled well.
"It's hard to assess three-year-old New Zealand form, but drawing a line through Le Villi's form, she's been competitive here, and a couple of others, so we think she will be."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.