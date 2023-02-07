A VENUE operator that went bust leaving couples thousands of dollars out-of-pocket has been ordered to pay back $7500 it took from one couple.
Central Coast's Emily Faulks and Jacob Mosley were due to be married at Hunter Valley's Calvin Estate on March 25, until they received an email from venue operator Venue 1 Pty Ltd claiming it had been locked out of the venue due to rental arrears.
On Tuesday, supported by her mother and partner, Ms Faulks stated her case at the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT), where tribunal member Deborah Moss ordered Venue 1 to refund her $7500 immediately.
"I am satisfied the tribunal has jurisdiction in this matter, Ms Faulks is a consumer and Venue 1 agreed to provide goods and services to Ms Faulks," she said.
"They have repudiated the contract and Ms Faulks is entitled to a full refund, I make the order that Venue 1 is to pay $7500 immediately.
"Congratulations to both of you, I hope it's a beautiful, memorable day and I hope you get your money back very soon."
Ms Moss suggested the couple contact their bank for a chargeback in case there is difficulty enforcing the order.
Venue 1 director Richard Wake said he watched the proceedings via audio visual link but wasn't able to be seen or heard.
"I heard the member make the order about 60 seconds after the scheduled start time of the meeting," he said.
"As I was unable to attend I will apply for a stay of orders.
"This is probably a moot point as the business is undergoing liquidation and is therefore not allowed to transact in any way except as directed by the liquidators."
He said he has advised NCAT about what occurred.
Even if they get their $7500 back, Mr Mosley said 2023 price increases have hit the couple hard.
"We encourage anyone in a situation similar to ours to take a stand, get what you're entitled to and don't let any business or person take advantage of you," he said.
"In our situation having lost the money we did, I'm glad that we're here today taking a stand together and showing that it doesn't matter who you are or what business you run, you're not above the people."
Ms Faulks said depending on whether or not she receives payment from Venue 1, she plans to go to her bank to apply for a chargeback.
She said she intends to reach out to 13 of the other couples that had booked weddings at Calvin Estate to encourage them to take their individual cases to the tribunal in the hopes they are granted a similar outcome.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
