Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter Valley Calvin Estate: Venue 1 ordered to pay $7500 to Central Coast couple Emily Faulks and Jacob Mosley

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 8 2023 - 2:38pm, first published February 7 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Coast couple Jacob Mosley and Emily Faulks outside the Newcastle NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal building. Picture by Madeline Link.

A VENUE operator that went bust leaving couples thousands of dollars out-of-pocket has been ordered to pay back $7500 it took from one couple.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.