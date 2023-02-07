CO-CAPTAIN Carl Jenkinson is adamant that the Newcastle Jets are a different team from the outfit humbled 4-0 by Melbourne Victory the last time they met.
"That was a poor game for us," Jenkinson said. "A game that disappointed us massively."
The lopsided affair at AAMI Park in round five remains the Jets' worst result in a roller coaster campaign that has been on an upward trajectory in the past month.
"We are at a completely different stage of the season now," Jenkinson said. "They are a different team. We are a different team. We are playing a lot better I'd say.
"The last game won't be thought about too much. It is a completely new chapter."
The win over the Jets is just one of four triumphs in 15 games for the last-placed Victory - a major slide from their second place position last season.
A season-ending injury to Nani and the exit of Nick D'Agostino has opened the way for a busy transfer window for the heavyweights.
Winger Bruce Kamau has returned from Greece and French defender Damien Da Silva has signed. In a further boost, Paraguayan striker Fernando Romero is expected to join them on loan.
Jenkinson said the Jets would do their homework on the new arrivals and was confident that they could stretch their unbeaten run to five games.
"We will have a look at what they do, how they play," he said. "As defender, you look at your opponents. If they have signed a new player, you have a look at them."
The Jets have also welcomed a new addition in Japanese winger Manabu Saito, who will make his A-League debut on Sunday.
Key to their unbeaten run has been the form of Reno Piscopo.
Moved to a more central role, the attacking midfielder cut Brisbane to shreds in the 4-0 rout and produced a contender for goal of the year in the 2-all draw with Perth.
"Reno is capable of that," Jenkinson said. "He has a fantastic amount of ability. It has been unfortunate that he has had niggling injuries. He hasn't been able to find his rhythm, but in the past few weeks in particular, he really has.
"As teammates, we know what he can do, but he is reminding everyone what he is capable of.
"That needs to continue for him and the team."
Jets winger Trent Buhagiar also praised the growing influence of Piscopo and believed the squad had grown as a collective.
"Reno has been big," Buhagiar said. "Against Brisbane, he dictated the whole game and then he scored a wonder goal against Perth. Having him in that central role has helped a lot. We are also a bit more confident going forward.
"As the year has gone on, the team has bonded. We have grown closer and closer. It is showing on the pitch. We are working hard for each other.
"We had a fair few new signings come in, myself included, and it has taken a bit of time for everyone to gel.
"We are just past the halfway point in the season and are in a good spot, a couple of points out of the six, and are starting to hit form."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.