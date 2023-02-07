A police operation is under way in Newcastle West after two groups became involved in a brawl on Tuesday afternoon.
At least five police cars blocked two lanes of traffic on Hunter Street around 3.50pm, after a disagreement between two groups turned into a brawl just outside the CBD Mart on Hunter Street.
Police passing through the area spotted the fighting and intervened.
The Herald understands the brawl was unrelated to the business and arose due to issues between the two groups.
Police were speaking with six youths, two females and four males from one of the groups on Hunter Street, with two other people being questioned at a different location.
Officers said they expected to arrest at least one person, possibly up to three.
Hunter Street was reopened to traffic just after 4pm.
More to come.
IN THE NEWS:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.