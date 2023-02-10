This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live the dream in this remarkable location. One of Merewether's prized streets, kids can stroll around the corner to Gibbs Brothers Oval for a run-around or weekend sport. It's little more than 850m to Merewether Beach for a morning surf or a few laps in the ocean baths before enjoying breakfast at Blue Door or wandering down to the Surfhouse or Beach Hotel for dinner and cocktails with friends.

