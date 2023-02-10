4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
A beachside property like no other, 76 Curry Street comprises three lots totaling 2,331sqm. An elevated corner block and prized north-easterly aspect capturing panoramic views to the beach, ocean and Port Stephens beyond provides an epic backdrop and a gentle reminder that Newcastle is indeed a city by the sea.
Taking pride of place on lot three's 1,250sqm landholding, is a home rich in history and big on space. 'Amaroo', meaning beautiful place, was built in the early 1920s by Edward Merewether, a descendant of E.C Merewether who was the superintendent of the Australian Agricultural Company.
On offer for the first time since 1950, the double brick home currently offers an array of living zones and four-bedroom, four-bathroom accommodation. Its character-filled interiors are fresh and bright, allowing you to move in while you formulate your ideas for a contemporary renovation.
Lots two and three fronting Rowan Crescent offer a myriad of opportunities. You could choose to add a pool, tennis court, alfresco entertaining, or guest house to Amaroo, while property developers will see value in the under-capitalised landholdings to build two new dwellings, (STCA).
This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live the dream in this remarkable location. One of Merewether's prized streets, kids can stroll around the corner to Gibbs Brothers Oval for a run-around or weekend sport. It's little more than 850m to Merewether Beach for a morning surf or a few laps in the ocean baths before enjoying breakfast at Blue Door or wandering down to the Surfhouse or Beach Hotel for dinner and cocktails with friends.
The lifestyle here is hard to beat.
