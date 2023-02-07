A favourite swimming hole on a pebbly bank in the Hunter River at Muswellbrook will soon be turned into an "inland beach" for locals and visitors.
Muswellbrook Shire Council held a community information session in June last year to update locals on plans to transform the spot, which is out of the way and difficult to access, into a social hub with parking facilities, improved amenities, ramps and a stairway down to the water.
Works, which were expected to be completed in the next few weeks, will include a volleyball court, walking tracks and a picnic area.
"The project is designed to provide direct access to the Hunter River, clear and remove exotic weed species, undertake landscaping and construct a driveway, car park, BBQ, toilets and other amenities," the council said in June.
The non-patrolled "Hunter Beach" would be monitored and closed during flood events, the council has said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.