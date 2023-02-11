Two dollars gained you entry to Fish Fry's first show.
Two dollars also got you a cold beer.
The venue was the Grand Hotel's underground disco room and the date was November 5, 1993.
Fish Fry had only played two shows - a mate's party and a wedding - before this first public appearance, but they still packed the joint.
"Two bucks to get in and two bucks a beer," recalls double bassist Andrew Wallace. "And I negotiated a deal with the owner for a hundred bucks each and a carton of beer on the stage before we played. It was boiling hot and everyone smoked and we were wearing three-piece suits."
Fish Fry's career was off to a sweaty start.
But the group - which featured Wallace, singer Justin Collins, saxophonist Dave Kelly, alto saxophonist Lloyd Davies, trumpeter Stuart St Hill, drummer Scott Chapman, guitarist Ian Dunn and keyboardist Gordon Hogan - were no greenhorns.
Fish Fry comprised the principal line-up of established pub acts like Housequake and the new-wave band Yes Commissioner.
The emergence of this new project elicited high praise from then Newcastle Herald music journalist Chad Watson.
"He called us the jazz supergroup of Newcastle," Collins says. "There was a conglomerate of musicians that all knew each other. Wal [Andrew Wallace] and I met through the new-wave band called Yes Commissioner and I met the guys from Maitland and Raymond Terrace to form Housequake."
Three decades later they are yet to tap the brakes.
Wallace says the band has played, on average, once a fortnight ever since that 1993 debut.
If mathematics serves correctly, that average puts their total gig tally conservatively around the 750-mark.
A brief Wednesday night residency at Fanny's soon followed their debut.
"It was always during Origin," Collins recalls.
It was at Fanny's where they once supported the late - and very great - Renee Geyer, on what Wallace coyly refers to as "a fateful night".
They also established an avid scene through regular shows in the intimate band room at Hamilton's Northern Star Hotel.
It's a great band, the pick of musical knowledge in town. And they're all wonderful players. I'm a good performer - and if I perform, the whole band performs.- Fish Fry lead singer Justin Collins
Years later, in February 1999, they'd be booked as one of the opening acts for Dame Shirley Bassey at Wyndham Estate (now Dalwood Estate).
"It was a fantastic show," Collins says.
Fish Fry became a staple of the Jazz in the Vines festival, often called upon as the closer.
Even James Morrison became a fan.
"We were the party band," Wallace says. "Typically they'd put us on at the end, when everyone was really pissed."
Collins spent many nights during the '80s watching his fellow University of Newcastle theatre friends perform in legendary cabaret act The Castanet Club.
Inspired by the now legendary vaudeville act, the aspiring frontman started the new-wave band Yes Commissioner with friend and guitarist John Harris, bringing his own theatrical sensibilities to the microphone.
Future Fish Fry member Wallace became the band's sound mixer.
Collins would later form another band, Housequake, with future Fish Fry members Kelly, Chapman and Dunn.
Despite their popularity, Housequake went their separate ways in the early '90s.
Kelly relocated to London, where he secured a regular gig amidst the resurgence of 1940s swing and jump blues.
"He'd been playing [sax] in places all over England doing this jump jive stuff," Collins says.
Wallace adds: "Joe Jackson started the revival. But there was a West End show going around, Five Guys Named Moe, and that kicked off a Pommy scene of spin-off bands. Dave was playing in one of them. He came back [to Newcastle] with this idea."
According to Collins, that idea was to create a jump jive band in Newcastle and this "resonated" with the group of musicians and friends.
They were already fans of jump jive legend Louis Jordan and his contemporaries, like Louis Prima and Big Joe Turner.
"We'd go to Nash Trading," says Wallace, referencing the long-closed Newcastle second-hand retailer, "and spend our remaining dole money, after beer consumption, on the Atlantic Rhythm and Blues collection."
The vinyls were marked "not for sale", as they had been intended for industry promotion and submission to radio stations.
"[The vinyls] had snips in them - not for sale - but Nash Trading had boxes of them," says Wallace. "It was seven double albums. We tried to collect the whole lot - it was a fantastic resource."
The Atlantic Rhythm and Blues collection spans from 1947 to 1974 and features the cream of Atlantic Records' roster across the decades, from Ray Charles to The Coasters, Ben E. King, Solomon Burke, The Drifters, Sam & Dave and Otis Redding.
A spectacular bounty of music, the collection formed the blueprint of Fish Fry's sound.
"We also threw in music from London in the '60s," Collins says. "Like Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames. We were looking at [Fish Fry's repertoire] as covering how jump jive morphed into rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll."
Along the way various band members would contribute original songs, some of which remain live staples, such as Wallace's Love Pill and Dunn's Nobody Mess (With My Baby).
The name "Fish Fry" is, in part, a reference to the Louis Jordan song Saturday Night Fish Fry.
But the inspiration for the name came when their first show was at a private party thrown by Kelly after his return from London.
The invitation mentioned that the shindig would feature a "fish fry" barbecue.
Indeed it did.
A summer thunderstorm vanquishes the last of the day's lingering heat and rain falls on the Wickham Park Hotel.
Fish Fry are to play three sets on this Sunday evening, the first two as Fish Fry, the last as their funk alter-ego Pow Wow.
The line-up hasn't changed all that much in 30 years, but has featured many great musicians such as drummer Nic Cecire and keyboardist Daryl Aberhart.
Tonight's configuration is Collins on vocals, Wallace on double bass, Dunn on guitar, Chapman on drums and Laura Sands on trumpet.
Tessie Overmeyer, a talented young player who has just completed the jazz course at Sydney Conservatorium, is filling in for her teacher and long-time Fish Fry saxophonist Kim Pink.
The Wicko's front bar fills before they play a note.
Most of the crowd is of a similar vintage to Fish Fry's original members, dressed in their Sunday Best.
But dotted throughout the room are Millennial faces, some having a night out with their parents.
Fish Fry opens with Louis Jordan's Early in the Mornin' and it's evident that the audience isn't here to sit still.
They're here to dance.
But that's jump jive music, its propulsive tempo custom-made to seep into your marrow and animate your skeleton.
Fish Fry's song selection conjures the right amount of voodoo - from James Brown's Think to Ray Charles' Get on the Right Track, Baby and Louis Prima's Five Months, Two Weeks, Two Days - and feet willingly obey their masters.
All 30 years of gigging is present on stage, everyone in the pocket, the tunes hanging off Fish Fry like an old leather jacket.
"Our longevity is remarkable," Collins tells me the previous week. "But we get along really well. We've been involved in the music since the early '80s and relationships have developed - I married the drummer's sister."
It's not uncommon to see young people have a ball at Fish Fry gigs, a testament to the band's musical prowess and the evergreen qualities of jump jive.
"Most of the kids think they're originals," chuckles Wallace. "Because they're period pieces from the '40s, '50s and '60s. But Justin's a fantastic frontman and there's an energy that comes from being a tight band - we've been doing it for so long we'd wanna be!"
Collins adds: "It's a great band, the pick of musical knowledge in town. And they're all wonderful players. I'm a good performer - and if I perform, the whole band performs."
When guitarist Ian Dunn went to study music in Lismore, he formed a jam band called Pow Wow.
The covers act, which focused more on soul and funk, slowly incorporated members of Fish Fry.
The two line-ups eventually became indistinguishable and it was clear Dunn's Pow Wow had simply become Fish Fry's funky alter-ego.
"Pow Wow is a late '60s, early '70s, early disco band - James Brown and Stevie Wonder," says Wallace. "The fashions for that seem to come and go, then come and go again. We've been around long enough to see the revolutions return."
By the turn of the century, Fish Fry and Pow Wow were often playing as a double bill.
They'd start their show as Fish Fry, playing the classic jump jive tunes, then change gears into funk classics.
Pow Wow features Collins' wife and Chapman's sister Gina on electric bass, a move that sees Wallace put down his upright bass in favour of the trombone.
Gina is also responsible for Fish Fry's and Pow Wow's stunning pop-art gig posters.
"It ended up being a natural development," Collins says of the Pow Wow transformation.
There are no firm plans locked in for a 30th birthday in November but the humble band acknowledge that it's a big milestone - and one worth celebrating.
"It's sometimes hard, from within the band, to think of it in those terms," says Wallace. "We're just jobbing musicians going out and doing our gigs as we have done forever. But lots of people come up to tell us they got engaged at one of our gigs. We played lots of weddings too, so lots of couples met at one of our shows."
A return to the Grand Hotel is a possibility and the venue's new owner has extended an invitation for Fish Fry to return.
"It's a tiny little stage there," Wallace says. "But we'd be back in the same corner where we started."
Collins adds: "We're always running into people who remember those days at the Grand. It's good to be in people's memories and it's great to be a Newcastle band in a city that's famous for its music. There's lots of young kids that have come to see us play and gone on to play fantastic music, who have been mentored by members of the band. It's nice to be an institution."
