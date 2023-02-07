Newcastle Herald
Manslaughter charge over fatal crash which killed 10-year-old boy in Merriwa

Updated February 8 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:11am
A MAN, who police allege was driving under the influence of an illicit drug, has been charged with manslaughter over a crash which killed a 10-year-old boy in the Hunter last year.

