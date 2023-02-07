Manslaughter charge over fatal crash which killed 10-year-old boy

A MAN, who police allege was driving under the influence of an illicit drug, has been charged with manslaughter over a crash which killed a 10-year-old boy in the Hunter last year.
Just before 11am on Saturday October 1, 2022, emergency services were called to Flaggs Road, Merriwa, following reports a Toyota Prado had lost control and left the roadway, before rolling a number of times.
Paramedics attended however one of the passengers - a 10-year-old boy - died at the scene.
The driver - a 46-year-old man - and a second passenger - a 15-year-old girl - were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
Hunter Valley police also attended the scene and with assistance from the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit, commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Crash investigators arrested the driver, now aged 47, at a Gungal home on Tuesday.
He was taken to Muswellbrook police station and charged with manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (occasioning death), negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), and drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood.
The man was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court on Wednesday.
