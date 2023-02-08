A Newcastle modelling competition has made a very big change indeed.
The annual "Face of Facon" model search will focus on "confidence, poise, courage and boldness above physical beauty".
Facon magazine, in collaboration with the Newcastle Show, said its model search marks "a new era". The search will be held across the three days of the Newcastle Show from March 3 to 5.
The competition aims to inspire regional talent into a career based on "individuality and expression" and "less on the outdated beauty standards of traditional modelling competitions".
Facon magazine founder Lara Lupish said "we want to encourage talented people, no matter your background, to come forward and share what it is that makes you feel confident".
She dubbed the competition "a true celebration of individuality".
"Moving away from typical model searches based on physical beauty, this event is all inclusive and participants of all ages, genders, shapes, sizes, ethnicities and abilities are encouraged to apply."
A selection panel of 12 Newcastle fashion identities will choose the winner.
Facon will donate $2 each to Lifeline Newcastle and Got Your Back Sista from each application fee.
The 12 finalists selected over the weekend will progress to the final event in June/July, with the winner receiving an eight-page editorial fashion shoot in Facon's spring/summer edition.
To enter the model search, go to faconaustralia.com/face-of-facon.
You know it's summertime when you feel the urge to grab your togs and head to the beach for a dip in the ocean.
When it's low tide and the swell is small, the beach is a magic place to swim.
And while the beaches are drenched with light this time of year, they also contain darkness. Beach drownings are a terrible thing to hear about.
So thank heavens we have good souls out there, as well as the lifesavers and lifeguards, who are ready and willing to help those in trouble.
Topics hears one such incident happened at Newcastle Beach at 6pm on Sunday, after a group of swimmers were swept from a sandbank into rough waters.
Avoca boardrider Nigel Tebb grabbed his daughter's board and swam to the swimmers' aid, along with another good egg.
Four swimmers were involved in the incident, including a 19-year-old teenage girl. She had swallowed water and fell unconscious after being returned to shore, but ended up being OK after treatment.
Onya Nigel and co.
Cauliflowers look like brains, so use your noggin for this question.
Both of these cauliflowers were priced at $3.50. Which one would you choose?
