Bryce Cook remains unsure how long he'll play at Waratah-Mayfield, but the right-arm paceman has already "enjoyed the challenge".
The Port Macquarie Pirates product joined Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition before Christmas, just prior to representing NSW Country at the under-19 National Championships in Adelaide.
In four appearances he's taken six wickets, featuring a best of 4-62 from 20.3 overs against Cardiff-Boolaroo at Waratah Oval on Saturday.
"I was playing with the Pirates at the start of the season and then changed to Waratah," Cook said.
"I got picked in the NSW Country under-19 team so I just wanted to play a bit higher standard of cricket.
"I asked [Waratah-Mayfield captain] Josh Claridge if there was a spot for me and it's been good. I've enjoyed the challenge. It [Saturday's four wickets] was satisfying."
IN THE NEWS:
Cook, 18 years of age and a plumber by trade, has continued training with the Pirates midweek and travels from the family home in Kew to play across Newcastle each Saturday.
He debuted against Merewether in round eight and claimed his first wicket against Wests, bowling skipper Brad Aldous who also happens to hail from the Port Macquarie region.
Cook previously played at the Pirates alongside Jared Humphreys, now at UNSW but part of Stockton's premiership last season.
Daniel Adelt, a current Stockton seamer sidelined with injury, was Cook's junior teammate.
In terms of the connection to Waratah-Mayfield, it wasn't Bush Blues rookie and Wingham-bred Josh McTaggart but rather Claridge via time together at Sydney club Gordon where Cook's older brother Connor is still a member.
He's yet to decide where he'll land in 2023-24.
"If I'm still living at home [I'll likely play for Waratah-Mayfield again], but I think I'll move to Sydney. My brother plays grade cricket down there with Gordon," Cook said.
A return to Australia's under-19 carnival is also on the radar.
But for now, Cook says "hopefully we can get a few wins on the board" as Waratah-Mayfield look to open their account for this campaign.
They recently fell one wicket short in a last-over thriller with Belmont. They resume day two at 0-6 after CBs scored 237.
Meanwhile, Hunter spinners Samantha Bates (2-39) and Masiy Gibson (2-53) both picked up two wickets each in Women's National League fixtures on Wednesday.
Bates was part of Victoria's 27-run loss to Western Australia in St Kilda. Gibson's Tasmania dismissed South Australia for 224 in Hobart.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.