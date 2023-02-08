CITY have survived an over-rate penalty to sneak home against defending champions Charlestown and all-but book a T20 Summer Bash finals berth.
In a top-of-pool A clash, the Sabres were five down after 18.4 overs when reaching the Magpies' total of 7-155 at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night.
But the undefeated side clocked back-to-back wins in the 2022-23 tournament with just two balls remaining, having been earlier docked an over because of the time it took to complete their bowling innings.
It's understood teams are allocated one hour and 20 minutes to deliver 20 overs.
The Sabres exceeded this mark and, consequently, lost an over in reply and only had 19 to reel in the required runs.
City captain Ben Patterson (43) and Oli Carter (41) were the mainstays while Mitch Nesbitt (25) and Elijah Smith (20 not out) saw them eventually finish 5-159.
Callan Fowler took 3-20 for the Sabres while Charlestown marquee Axel Cahlin (35 off 16) and Daniel Chillingworth (36) produced an opening partnership off 77.
City now sit two points clear of the Magpies.
The Sabres and Charlestown play their fourth-and-final round games next Sunday (February 19), meeting Toronto and Maitland respectively.
In between times, Toronto and Maitland go head-to-head at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday.
POOL A: City 8, Charlestown 6, Maitland 4, Waratah-Mayfield 4, Toronto 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
