FATHER-SON combination Chris and Jamie Dickson both played in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition on Saturday, but for different sides.
Toronto president Chris again lined-up for the club's main XI while Jamie, 16, made his debut for Hamilton-Wickham.
The Kookaburras were dismissed for 156 at Harker Oval but Chris claimed Wests' only wicket, bowling fellow Aussie over-40 teammate Joseph Price. The Rosellas are 1-86.
The Pumas were back in the pavilion for 124 at nearby Passmore Oval, however, Jamie picked up two scalps on day one of his maiden fixture. University are 7-109.
Although the younger Dickson won the bowling stakes, dad Chris got one back with the willow by scoring nine runs to Jamie's four.
Hamwicks are due to host Toronto in the last round of the regular season (March 4, 11), which means the Dickson family members could end up playing against one another.
Kookaburras seamer Chris will likely miss next round (February 18, 25), along with Wests all-rounder Price, because of a veterans tour to New Zealand. An over 40s World Cup is scheduled for Pakistan later this year.
* MEREWETHER'S Jordi Van Kemenade certainly wasn't in a rush at Townson Oval on Saturday, finishing one not out from 84 deliveries. Batting at No.4, he arrived at 2-12 and saw Merewether through to stumps at 3-39. Half of Stockton's 30 overs were maidens. The Seagulls scored 157.
* UNDER-21 semis at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday - City v CBs, Stockton v Hamwicks. Final at 3pm.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.