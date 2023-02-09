Newcastle Herald
Marlin on all-time run

Updated February 11 2023 - 7:10am, first published February 10 2023 - 10:04am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Brendan Stobbart wins the prize this week for his first marlin, caught off Newcastle on a live yakka.

Tackle World Port Stephens' Brent Hancock believes the black marlin run on the inshore reefs will better the memorable season of 1997 - if it continues.

