Nash & Dash Indoor Artisan Markets 9am, Charlestown Square (Centre Court on Level 1). Also on Sunday.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Medowie Markets 8am to noon, The Bull n Bush, Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Lakeside Markets 9am to 1pm, Speers Point Park.
Surfest 7am onwards, Redhead Beach. The 37th Surfest kicks off with the Lake Mac City Pro Junior Trials. Winners will be seeded into the WSL 1000 Lake Mac City Pro Junior on February 25 and 26.
From Our Stash to Yours Mega Sale 10am to 2pm, Shed 7, 50 Clyde Street, Hamilton North. Upcycle Newcastle.
Max Adventure Race 7am to 3pm, Cams Wharf. Competitors in teams of two must use a map and compass to navigate around the course, collecting checkpoints along the way. Teams will swap between trail running, mountain biking and kayaking.
Itty-Bitty Graffiti Workshop with Jakeob Watson 1pm to 3pm, Playstate Curate, 8 Union Street, Newcastle West. Tickets $45 at events.humanitix.com.au.
First Class An exhibition of work by HSC visual arts students from the Hunter and Central Coast regions. Museum of Art and Culture, yapang. Also on Sunday.
The Hysterical Self Love Project That Everyone Is Invited To Exhibition by Marisa Mu. Opening night 6pm, LEDA Gallery, Newcastle West.
SEAM: coming together for World Pride 23 Celebrates five artists whose LGBTQIA+ identity informs and propels their work and practice (Liam Benson, Steven Cavanagh, Sage Blake Rivers, Shannon West and Paul Yore). MAC yapang and MAP mima.
Meet the Author: Grey Nomad by Alison Ferguson 1pm to 2pm, Toronto Library, tirrabiyangba. Book online at lakemac.com.au.
Newcastle Museum Pop-up exhibition Psychic Apparatus, 10am to 5pm (also on Sunday). Liana Goninon aims to cultivate widespread acceptance of ongoing psychic processes, mental phenomena and the entire spectrum of emotion through paintings, watercolour pieces, live art-making on site, an abstract artistic film displayed on the projector, and soundscapes. Also, Fascinating Funghi and Sea Monsters: Prehistoric Ocean Predators.
Measure Twice, Cut Once Exhibition by Sara Morawetz. Opening night, 6.30pm, at The Lock-Up, Newcastle.
Prosperity Race Day Noon to 5.30pm, Newcastle Racecourse, Broadmeadow.
Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along 2pm and 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, 90 De Vitre Street, Lambton.
Kitty Flanagan Live 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
YPT Presents: Tuck Everlasting (Young Audience Edition) 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre, 26 Lindsay Street, Hamilton. Also on Sunday at 2pm.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Made + Found Markets 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Try Croquet Nelson Bay Croquet Club and Newcastle National Park Croquet Club. Part of NSW Seniors Week.
Miss Porter's House Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory FC 3pm, McDonald Jones Stadium.
Stories of the Yellow Silk Dresses 10am to 3pm, Grossmann House, Maitland. See the replica 18th century dresses hand-made by students of NIDA using scraps of yellow silk donated to Old Government House Sydney in the 1970s. Bookings via Eventbrite.
Live On The Lake: Rose Tattoo and Choirboys Saturday, Toronto Hotel.
Hardcore Night Two Faced, Outnumbered, Backhand, Crucial Times, Human Failure, Scum Foo. Saturday, 8pm, Cambridge Hotel.
Before The King Saturday, 8pm, Stag and Hunter Hotel, with Butter Knife, Lucky Day.
