The career experts on LinkedIn will tell you to wake up at 5am, do an ice bath, avoid screens until 11am and meditate for 128 minutes.
"Ugh! No way [is that] happening," Shelley Johnson said. "I do not wake up at 5am. My kids are my alarm clock and my morning routine is anything but zen. It's pure chaos, covered in Weetbix and mixed with tears."
Mrs Johnson, who lives in Belmont, is a human resources specialist who's just co-written a career book while co-hosting a podcast, running Boldside Consulting for "bold businesses" and raising two kids.
Like her morning routine, she's encouraging people to embrace messiness.
"You shouldn't have an expectation that your career has to be linear," she said. "It doesn't have to be perfect. It can be messy and it's going to have things that make you feel uncomfortable."
Her new book, Sort Your Career Out: And Make More Money has been co-written with former financial advisor Glen James to make sense of the career "road trips" many millennials face.
"[Your career] is a weird adventure," she said. "You go off-road sometimes and you breakdown ... but it's about treating it more as an adventure than a career ladder."
Mrs Johnson worked in human resources for about 10 years before quitting her job at a large charity based in Newcastle, with no clear plan in mind. She was approached by Mr James to co-host the podcast My Millennial Career shortly after.
She now runs a successful consultancy business - a pivot from where her career first began.
"[Glen and I] are really anti the career ladder, we do not like it. We really want people [to know] ... that you can own your career if you take practical and proactive steps, rather than being held at ransom to an employer."
Diverse careers shine in her own family. Among her four siblings, there's a coffee roaster, a marketing consultant, a musician and a podcaster, who edits Mrs Johnson's work.
"I think everyone in our family is fairly entrepreneurial," she said. "It's a big, loud family."
And for Mrs Johnson, sharing real stories is what's most compelling. The book tells "people's personal stories" through a series of case studies to normalise diverse careers. She and Mr James spent six months writing it, after securing a deal with the publisher in December 2021.
"[It's about] trying to unpick some of those old school and dated ideas about careers," she said.
"There's concepts that we want to explore around myths when it comes to your career.
"Instead of looking for a dream job, look for a dream team. You're better off being a part of a dream team than trying to find an idealistic, elusive job.
"We outgrow our jobs".
Mrs Johnson said people should look for opportunities to grow, where they are energised and doing things they're good at.
"If you're a passenger in your career, it's time to jump in the driver's seat," she said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.