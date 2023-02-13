Newcastle Herald

Belmont local's new book urges workers to take hold of their careers

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
February 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Progress can be sideways': Shelley Johnson shows off her new book about escaping the career ladder. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The career experts on LinkedIn will tell you to wake up at 5am, do an ice bath, avoid screens until 11am and meditate for 128 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.