Ryan Callinan bows out at Pipeline but makes strong start to 2023 Championship Tour

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Ryan Callinan in a barrel during his round of 32 heat at the Pipeline Pro in Hawaii on Wednesday (AEDT). Picture by Tony Heff/World Surf League

Merewether's Ryan Callinan has made a strong start to the Championship Tour with a ninth place at the Pipeline Pro in Hawaii on Wednesday (AEDT).

