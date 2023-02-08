THE Newcastle Jets have signed promising defenders Phil Cancar and and Tom Aquilina and released left back Jame McGarry in a hectic end to the A-League transfer window.
The addition of Cancar and Aquilina followed the arrival last week of Japanese international Manabu Saito, who is expected to make his debut against Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The departure of Jordan Elsey to Perth Glory earlier this month left a hole at the back for the Jets.
Cancar, a 186cm centre back, will help fill that void.
The 21-year-old, who had a breakout season for Western Sydney last season, was in the first of a three year deal with Scottish Premier League club Livingston.
He made three appearances but struggled to settle in Scotland.
Aquilina has traded places with McGarry, who has linked with the Mariners until the end of the season.
The deals were completed late Tuesday night before the transfer window closed.
A Western Sydney product, Aquilina started at left back for the Mariners in the 3-2 loss to Sydney FC on Saturday.
A former Young Socceroo, Aquilina made 12 appearances for the Mariners this season and has 52 A-League games under his belt.
McGarry struggled to cement a spot in the Jets' starting side and was offered a long term deal by the Mariners.
Meanwhile, American striker Sarah Griffith will return home after the Jets A-League women's clash against Perth on Sunday to be begin pre-season training with Chicago Red Star.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
