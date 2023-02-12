Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Where are Newcastle's port's former working ships buried, including famous pilot steamer SS Ajax?

By Mike Scanlon
February 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SS Ajax on Newcastle harbour, and the likely location of the lost hulk based on an 1897 survey map. Picture supplied by Mike Scanlon

SOMETHING always survives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.