Then it was announced that the old, now drab-looking government tug Ajax would be converted into a pilot steamer for Newcastle. After about a year away being converted for a new life, Ajax was back in Newcastle Harbour completely transformed in late 1897. The former tug now sported a yacht-like hull painted black with a broad white band and had an extra deck. The new Ajax became invaluable in the port, being labelled as "the maid of all work".

