A school that sees the individual Advertising Feature

One size does not fit all for the students of MJC, a place where they are truly empowered to be themselves.

MJCs Principal Darren Twist focuses on wellbeing to help students realise their potential. Pictures supplied

Margaret Jurd College (MJC) is a school like no other. The team at MJC do things differently, providing a unique option to mainstream education for secondary school students in years 9 to 12.

MJC parent Melanie Bischoff says MJC has been a life-changing school for not only for her daughter but their family. "The support of the staff is unparalleled. The individualised and flexible education pathways, life skills programs and welfare support have allowed our daughter to see her ability and strengths. She has not only grown her confidence, but most importantly established friendships."

The Jurd Way is what makes MJC different. MJC is a judgment-free zone, where one size does not fit all. MJC combines education and wellbeing, while celebrating uniqueness, says Principal Darren Twist.

"The Jurd Way works on the belief that if a person's social and emotional needs are met, they will be capable of realising their full potential," he says. "We make wellbeing a strong focus as a way of increasing resilience and capacity of students so they can make positive choices about their own education."

Students feel the ability of the staff to really listen is one of the things that help them stay in school. Staff work with students to develop a tailored approach and understand what growth means for them.



For some students, it may simply be about making a friend at school or catching the bus to and from school independently, or getting a part-time job.

MJC helps students flourish into more confident young adults in a safe environment, giving them lifelong learning and the confidence that they are perfect just the way they are.

For past student Michaela Macleod, saying goodbye to MJC was one of the hardest things she's ever done. "I didn't just have teachers, and support in the classrooms, I had family, friends and people who helped me reach goals I never thought I would reach."

For MJC, doing things differently has always been part of their DNA. Their passionate and supportive staff think differently, seeing the individual. They exist to empower every student to grow and be their most awesome self. They take the time to understand the why and want to celebrate each child and their uniqueness.