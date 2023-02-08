A ROAD worker in his 50s has been rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after he was hit by a car at Maryland just before midday.
Paramedics and police arrived at the scene of the incident at Minmi Road near Warkworth Street about 11:45am on reports a man had been hit by a car.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Joel De Zuna said the road worker became unconscious after the collision.
"His colleagues rendered first aid before paramedics arrived and [he] was still unconscious when crews arrived," he said.
"Due to the seriousness of the injury paramedics ensured a quick load of the patient into the ambulance and [he] was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition."
A City of Newcastle spokeswoman said it has been made aware of the incident involving one of its contractors.
"CN is working with authorities and NSW Police are on-site," she said.
"CN extends its thoughts to the person injured and their family at this time."
Traffic is being diverted away from the area and Minmi Road is closed.
Road users have been urged to avoid the scene and visit Live Traffic NSW for updates.
The Herald has contacted Newcastle City Council and Safe Work NSW for comment.
More to come.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
