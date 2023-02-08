ENGLISH novelist and playwright Agatha Christie is known throughout the world as the Queen of Crime.
So it's not surprising that the actors and staging team in Maitland Repertory Theatre's production of her suspenseful And Then There Were None are having engaging rehearsals.
The dark thriller, which has a nine-show performance season between February 15 and March 5, has seven guests, a newly hired secretary and two staff members gathered at a manor house on an isolated island, with the host and his wife who invited them being absent due to an unexpected event.
When one of them is unexpectedly slain the others begin to suspect each other of being the killer.
As more killings occur, the ideas about who the murderer is keep changing. Eventually only two people are left alive - or are they?
The thriller has been a global hit since it premiered in London's West End in 1943.
The Maitland Repertory production, which is directed by Alexandra Comber, has a cast of well-known and relatively-new actors who appear in the following order: Ian Robinson, Jennifer Masson, Jacqui Drewe Weston, Denni Mannile, Richard Rae, Campbell Knox, Matt Scoles, Terry Allen, Dimity Eveleens, Matt Robinson, and Peter Eyre.
Alexandra Comber said she is delighted to be staging an Agatha Christie play.
"She is an amazing writer. There is always a bit of fun in her works," Comber said.
"And it's a whodunnit that keeps you guessing until the end. The more people you see, the more you get to wonder about them all."
And Then There Were None has an interesting history. It was the first of her novels that Christie herself adapted for the stage.
She initially got playwrights to adapt her novels for performances. But soon after the novel was published in 1939, World War II broke out and most of the male playwrights were forced to become soldiers, sailors or airmen, so she had to do her own adaptation.
The novel and its British stage adaptation were initially controversially known in Britain as Ten Little Niggers, a reference to a children's counting rhyme and minstrel song, which serves as a major plot element when the 10 guests get together for the meal.
And the original New York Broadway production that followed used the title Ten Little Indians.
The title remained unchanged until long after Christie's death in 1976. It became And Then There Were None when a US school staged the play in 2011.
The show, which runs for two hours including a 20-minute interval, has 8pm performances on: February 15, 17, 18, 24 and 25 and March 3 and 4. There are 2pm Sunday matinees on February 26 and March 5.
COMEDY fans can enjoy several shows in Newcastle's Civic Theatre venues this week.
As part of the NSW Seniors Festival, a Comedy Gala will be presented from 11am Thursday at Newcastle City Hall by the Civic Theatre and Newcastle City Council, in association with Comedy For A Cause, an organisation established in January 2013, by renowned comedian Mathew Wakefield, to assist not-for-profit organisations to fund raise efficiently and entertainingly.
The show, with comedians including Jean Kittson, Gary Eck, Andrew Barnett and Bruce Griffiths, begins at 10am with a free morning tea and a Seniors Mini Expo with information about services and community groups.
The Comedy Gala follows at 11am in the venue's Concert Hall, with a 60-minute running time.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought from the Civic Box Office, 4929 1977.
Kitty Flanagan Live features the amusing performer, seen in TV shows Fisk and Have You Been Paying Attention. Flanagan has 8pm show at the Civic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
The show runs for 80 minutes and is recommended for people aged 15 and older.
RAW Comedy 2023, presented by Melbourne International Comedy Festival, has an 8pm show at the Civic Playhouse on Friday, February 10.
For the last 27 years, comedians across Australia have come together to compete with their wit at RAW Comedy, the country's most prestigious open mic comedy competition.
In this show people who could be the next generation of comedy superstars join the play-off to become the last 'undiscovered joker' standing, with their jokes become an amusing battle.
This show will be followed at the Civic Playhouse on Saturday, February 11, at 7.30pm, by the comedy I am WXMXN, which is presented by The Vaudevixens, a troupe of ACT performers led by Charlie Wan, who runs the Subsdance Dance Studio in Canberra.
Wan, who hails from London, trains her troupe to embody a character, using dance, burlesque, drag, stand-up, clowning, poetry and storytelling.
This show has its people shouting fiercely and whispering gently: what do we mean when we say "I am Wxmxn"? So it enjoyably celebrates womanhood.
