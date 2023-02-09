WHEN the likes of Parkway Drive's vocalist Winston McCall is spruiking your music internationally, you must be making all the right noises.
McCall recently told Knotfest that Newcastle four-piece Honest Crooks were among Australia's 10 best hardcore bands alongside heavy-hitters Northlane, Polaris, Make Them Suffer and RedHook.
"Hits harder than a cement haymaker," McCall said.
Honest Crooks have the opportunity to deliver on the hype on Friday when they release their second album The Sounds Of Hell.
Vocalist Brodie Graham wrote the title track initially as a fictional version of hell, before the message of the song touched something closer to home.
"This song is an interesting one as I originally thought I was writing it in the context of the fictional hell to fill up the rest of the album," Graham said.
"But after some time I realised, I had written a song about a very intense experience I had as a child without consciously knowing it at the time."
Honest Crooks' Graham and bassist Lewy Glass are from Newcastle, while guitarist Calum Johnstone and drummer Sam McCloud hail from Tamworth and Canberra.
Next week Honest Crooks kick off their Hell Across Australia tour with Japanese special guests Kruelty.
You can catch Honest Crooks' hometown show at the Newcastle Hotel on February 18.
