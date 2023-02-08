Newcastle Herald
Teen musician Ruby Archer booked for Adamstown Arts All Ages Gigs

By Josh Leeson & Lisa Rockman
February 9 2023 - 10:00am
Acclaimed Central Coast artist Ruby Archer, front, will perform at the Adamstown Uniting Church's second all-ages show on Saturday. Picture supplied

THE second Adamstown Arts All Ages Gigs (AAAAG!) for 2023 is on Saturday with Hand Models, Ragdoll and Ruby Archer on the line-up.

