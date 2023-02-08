THE second Adamstown Arts All Ages Gigs (AAAAG!) for 2023 is on Saturday with Hand Models, Ragdoll and Ruby Archer on the line-up.
The all-ages, alcohol-free concert series at Adamstown Uniting Church's Memorial Hall relaunched last month with Saylor & the Flavor, Loons and Customer Service.
Hand Models are a Newcastle post-punk trio and Ragdoll are a local four-piece punk band.
Perhaps the most intriguing artist on the line-up is Central Coast teenage singer-songwriter, Ruby Archer, and her band the Groovy Doobies.
Together, they won first prize in YouthRock 2022 and last year they released their debut EP Chamomile Tea, which further showcased Archer's mature and emotive songwriting, which combines jazz, rock and pop influences.
The success of the EP was followed by Archer's acting debut as Veronica in the ABC ME and ABC iView series Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse and she was awarded a Create NSW grant to record her debut album Oh So Tender with producer Jack Nigro at Sonora Studios in Tuggerah.
The album will be released later this year.
MELBOURNE Americana artist Tracy McNeil is returning to the Hunter to showcase her new project, Minor Gold.
The duo also features her Good Life guitarist and partner Dan Parsons. Minor Gold have released the singles Mona Lisa and Way With Words and will play Dungog's Royal Hotel (April 14) and Newcastle's The Ship Inn (April 15).
LAST month former Hunter Valley songstress Tori Forsyth revealed she'd written new material ahead of her first live show in 18 months at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
That new material might be closer to surfacing than we expected. The alt-country artist announced this week she's began recording the follow-up to her 2021 second album Provlépseis at The Grove Studios on the Central Coast.
Producer Scott Horscroft (DMA'S, Silverchair and The Presets) and engineer Izaac Wilson (Sticky Fingers, Chillint) are at the helm.
NEWCASTLE-raised Americana artist Katie Brianna will support Grammy Award-nominated US singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale on his upcoming Australian tour.
Brianna and Killing Heidi's Ella Hooper will open Lauderdale's shows at Sydney's Factory Theatre (March 5) and Melbourne's Wesley Anne (March 7).
