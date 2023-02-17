Downsizing to Granny Flats beats the cost of living Advertising Feature

More Australians are considering downsizing their homes as the cost of living is upsizing. While 'physical downsizing', moving out of a big house and into a smaller space has been on the empty nester agenda for some time, a trend of 'financial downsizing' is taking shape for all generations.

Eddie Zeballos wanted to make a place for his daughter who had just finished her studies at university. "You know how hard it is to get a rental place. We thought, we have enough room in the back, we'll put a Granny Flat there for our daughter,"

With housing costs the biggest burden on budgets, and reducing that outlay a priority, financial downsizing has the aim of reducing ongoing expenses. Smaller spaces cost less to build, and less to maintain.



Granny Flats are naturally supporting this trend. "When we first came up with the idea for our daughter, we thought, oh, it's just a granny flat. But it's an actual, beautiful little home.''

Granny Flats are perfect for downsizing, but this doesn't mean they have to be small: typically they are around 60m2, bigger than many city apartments. While it can depend on backyard space, an experienced builder can expand the usable space by building on sloping, narrow or difficult areas.

The benefit of building a Granny Flat means you also get to build your home from scratch - making it exactly the way you'd like to enjoy it.

Eddie and his wife Desiree had lived in their family home a long time and would like to stay there through retirement. "Once my daughter moves out, we can actually move to the back. Our house at the front, it's got stairs, we're getting older, so we'll just downsize in our own backyard."

Families who are worried that interest rate rises will continue to rise, and stay there for some time, will be looking at the resource they have available to maintain their lifestyle.

Managing Director of Cubitt's Granny Flats and Home Extensions, Kate Cubitt, says "we're seeing clients with the idea that having a Granny Flat can be a way to offset the impact of rising rates".

"Gen Z is looking at house prices, looking at mortgages, and parents in a position to do so are suggesting they come home," Kate says.



"Building a Granny Flat in mum's backyard is a flexible addition to family lifestyle that gets young adults off the rental rat race now, but also provides options for the owner later in life - renting one of the homes out for income, or even retiring."



Visit www.cubitts.com.au.

Eddie Zeballos and Mercedes Myers at a Cubitts colour consultation. Pictures supplied