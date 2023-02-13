Newcastle's most unusual new attraction, Ship4Good, is hosting a community picnic on Saturday, February 18, at the Carrington Pump House.
The family-friendly BYO picnic will be held on the Pump House grounds, on Bourke Street, in Carrington, from 4pm to 9pm.
With the support of Port of Newcastle, exhibits from community groups championing the health of the oceans, live music, guest speakers and large format projections will be on show.
Ship4Good is a not-for-profit organisation that manages the MV Steve Irwin. "The Steve," as the ship if affectinately known, has been in Carrington since May 2022 and host to several events, including the recent Seaing is Believing events,
The Seaing is Believing events feature a ship tour, exhibition of artworks by Victor Dreams Holder, and a large format outdoor projection show by Holder. The events were sponsored by City of Newcastle and Out of the Square Media.
Kerrie Goodall, manager of The Steve, says the support for the ship "has been so overwhelming we never want to leave".
"Collaboration is key to share inspiration, knowledge and resources so we can all get the best results," Goodall says. "That was the motivation of hosting a public picnic 'Sea + Celebrate', and inviting groups that also work so hard to education and improve our environment."
Goodall says, "Ultimately, if we can stay in Newcastle, we want to continue with our constitution 'for the inspiration and education of ocean conservation' and to have a space aboard that like-minded groups can use to exhibit, meet and collaborate."
Among those coming on February 18 Newcastle's own Major Projects Groups and their ship Ocean Recovery, Newcastle Marine Rescue, Sea Bins Project, Sea Shepherd and Majestic Whale Encounters.
There will be live music from the Nikisha Priest and Dave Wells.
At the end of the night, Holder will present a large format projection about the ship and its story and the oceans onto the walls of the Pump House.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
