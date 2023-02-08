A man and woman, both believed to be aged in their 40s, drowned on the Central Coast Wednesday afternoon, despite the efforts of witnesses at the scene who tried to save the pair.
They were both unresponsive when they were pulled from the water, police and emergency services were told, and though witnesses performed CPR until paramedics arrived, they could not be revived.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Frazer Beach, a secluded coastal spot in the Munmorah State Conservation Area about 40 kilometres north of Gosford, just before 4.20pm. Both the man and woman have yet to be formally identified, police said in a statement Wednesday evening.
Officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Local guides note that, while the beach is patrolled through the summer months and Easter, and is popular with surfers, the stretch of coast is known for strong currents and rips.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
